Jurassic Park comes to live for outdoor screening event

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World hosted the Jurassic Park Motor Pool for a screening of the classic film

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford hosted an outdoor showing of the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic, with members of the Jurassic Park Motor Pool UK bringing their own flair to the experience.

The group of enthusiasts are dedicated to the film franchise with their own Jurassic Park-themed vehicles and costumes.

They were present for the event showing off some of the classic vehicles and outfits associated with the films.

The outdoor screen for the showing was also based in the attraction's paddock with its very own giant dinosaurs, which have proved popular since its relaunch.

Will Dorrell, owner at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, said they had been delighted with the way the event went, with around 225 people attending.

He said they would look to hold similar events in the future, and could even expand the capacity to 350.

He said: "It went really well. We were really pleased with the turn out and the feedback from everyone has been really positive.

"It is the very first one we have done and it is always nerve wracking when you do a different and new type of event but we are really pleased. It went perfectly, the weather did us a favour which is always helpful, but the reaction from everyone has been really positive which leads us to think we may do it again in the future."

Mr Dorrell said visitors to the attraction could be seeing more of the motor pool in the future, with the organisation having chosen the location as their base for future events.