Shoes display will highlight tragic toll

By Toby Neal

Telford's suicide prevention action group will be bringing home the issue in a dramatic visual display in the town on September 11.

A total of 94 pairs of shoes will be placed around Southwater Square, representing the fact that 94 men a week commit suicide in the UK. The event, being held the day after World Suicide Prevention Day, will run from 11am to 4pm and aims to raise awareness of local and national support services.

Lyn Stepanian, a public health practitioner at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "The event, which is called Project 94 'Can You Hear Me,' will also feature street art, face painting, physical and creative activities and hopefully music."

Anyone wanting to become involved can contact her at lyn.stepanian@telford.gov.uk

By Toby Neal

