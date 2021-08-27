Classic car rally boost for Hope House

Peter and Alison Chadwick with their winning car.

The event was organised by John and Dorothy Morris-Roberts along with friends from Telford Centre Rotary Club, castle and Hope House staff, and Ellesmere College.

The 100 vehicles enjoyed sunny weather which brought out the crowds.

John, who is a retired member of staff from Barclays Bank, said: "The entry fee, along with a number of stalls and donations, raised £3,250. I registered the event with the Banks £4£ scheme, which meant Hope House received an extra £3,250 from Barclays Bank, making a total of £6,500.

"Those on the field voted for their favourite vehicle, which was a 1969 MGC drophead. The owners standing by the car in the picture are Peter and Alison Chadwick from Whitchurch, in front of the Hope House stall."