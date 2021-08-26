Telford & Wrekin Council houses more than 350 rough sleepers during pandemic

The council has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling rough sleeping and eradicating homelessness in the borough with a new 'No Return to Rough Sleeping' campaign which urges the public to call the housing hotline when they see someone in need.

Figures from July show the council has housed 353 people who were previously rough sleeping since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has also worked with a further 411 people who were at risk, to prevent them rough sleeping. In addition, under its duty to relieve and prevent homelessness, the council also works with over 450 households per annum – including individuals, couples and families – who are homeless or who will become homeless within 56 days.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Our latest figures show the excellent progress we are making regarding supporting people in our borough into safe and suitable accommodation. We are equally committed to helping all borough residents with housing, and have also worked with other specific groups including veterans.

“Following on from the government’s national ‘Everybody in’ campaign which launched at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and sought to get people off the streets, in Telford and Wrekin we have extended that campaign with great results.

“Working with charity partners, we created a Rough Sleeping Taskforce, whose focus turned from the government’s mantra of ‘Everybody in’ to our own ‘Everybody in for good’.

"It makes sure that people who have been previously rough sleeping are helped to move on from temporary emergency housing to long term accommodation with all the support they need to help them make their new home a place where they want to stay and rebuild their lives.”

The council now runs an ongoing campaign called 'No Return to Rough Sleeping', asking residents who see someone rough sleeping to call the Housing Hotline on 01952 381925.

A call to the hotline about a rough sleeper will result in a visit to the reported location by an outreach worker who will check on their welfare and offer help to house them immediately and in the longer term.

Councillor Wright added: “Having a safe place to live and a roof over your head is something many of us take for granted. But for lots of people living in our borough, support is needed to get these things in place.

“That’s why – as part of our commitment to protect, care and invest – we’ve also been working with veterans living in our community. With over 10,000 veterans living locally, it is our priority to ensure that they have all of the support and information that they need and as a council we offer help around housing, wellbeing, education, finance, jobs and also year round leisure discounts.”