Bin collection distance “50cm over” in Telford homes plan

A proposal to build four houses on land off Bluebell Coppice, Ketley, was provisionally approved in 2019, but negotiations over minor changes delayed the formal rubber-stamp.

In a briefing for Telford and Wrekin Planning Committee chairman Charles Smith, officers noted that the number of homes has dropped by one, the road has been widened and revised plans have been submitted to the council.

Neighbouring residents have “provided correspondence from Veolia which suggested the bins may not be collected” if placed “too far from the adopted road”, they added. The authors said “diplomatic approach” was needed, and bin-men are likely to travel the extra distance, or residents could bring their refuse closer.

Updated blueprints show the detached homes on the west side of the 1.2-acre site, accessing Bluebell Coppice, to the east, down a private driveway.

“In July 2019 the committee resolved to grant permission for the development, subject to appropriate re-consultation with neighbours and the parish council following a series of amendments which came forward at a late stage,” the briefing said.

The revised plans show a road widening to allow vehicles to pass one another and the reduced number of homes. The three households’ communal bin storage point is at the far side, against the boundary of the existing home, as close as possible to the road.

“Residents have raised concern regarding the bin collection point,” the briefing added.

“Residents have provided correspondence from Veolia which suggested the bins may not be collected from the collection point if situated too far from the adopted highway.

“The council’s highways officer has reviewed the correspondence and considers that a diplomatic approach much be taken in these circumstances.

“The bin storage area is located half a metre further than the 25-metre distance from the adopted highway that Veolia would typically collect from and, on balance, the LPA [local planning authority] considers the bins would still be collected from this point.

“Alternatively, residents could bring the bins down the adopted highway for collection and it would be the responsibility of the residents to ensure no disruption is caused. This is a typical arrangement elsewhere.”