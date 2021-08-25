Families set for dino-sized fun at Hoo Zoo this bank holiday

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World will be hosting a Jurassic Park Motorpool and Outdoor cinema on Bank Holiday Monday. Pictures is owner Will Dorrell

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford is hosting a Jurassic Park Motorpool and outdoor cinema event on bank holiday Monday.

Owner, Will Dorrell, said it will be a fantastic day of all things Jurassic Park.

"With over 10 different Jurassic Park vehicles, 'real' dinosaurs, animatronic velociraptors and green screen photo shoots there is something for all Jurassic Park fans," he said.

"All of this will be taking place alongside our usual day-to-day activities such as sheep racing, meet the meerkat, deer feeding and many more."

Jurassic Park motorpool at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

In the evening, families can buy additional tickets to watch the 1993 smash hit, Jurassic Park, on a huge outdoor cinema screen whilst sat in the Cretaceous clearing amongst the dinosaurs.

Will added: "Taking place at 8.30pm on August 30, experience Jurassic Park like you never have before. Walk through Hoo-Rassic World – keeping an eye out for our Velociraptors and dodging the T-Rex before watching the movie on the big screen whilst our dinosaurs move around you.

"Don't worry though, the Jurassic Park wardens with their vehicles will be in attendance to keep all spectators safe!"

The event will happen in whatever weather so visitors are reminded to bring warm, waterproof clothes along with something to sit on – such as a picnic blanket or chairs.