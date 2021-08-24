Claire wins award for her training role

Claire Gwilliam

Claire, 38, has worked at Bluebird Care for nearly nine years, responsible for the training and support of in excess of 120 staff members.

Claire also leads induction classes for new starters, occurring every other week, and co-ordinates all external training courses and QCF Qualifications.

The company said that during the pandemic, Claire’s innovation and experience served the expansion of Bluebird Care Shropshire well. She delivered e-learning, remote training classes, and authored workbooks for new trainees to work from home, and in virtual 1-2-1 zoom training and development sessions.

She has also delivered dementia awareness training to the Shropshire Fire Service and regularly takes part in charity events involving Bluebird Care Shropshire.

Claire said: “I genuinely couldn’t believe it when I heard that I had won the award. I’m very surprised to have won, but also delighted to have be recognised for what is my day job, which I love doing."