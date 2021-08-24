Baby genet Kamari is born at Telford's Exotic Zoo

Baby genet 'Kamari', in the hands of volunteer Nina Sabey, at the Exotic Zoo, Telford

The nocturnal creature from Africa is frequently associated with the feline animal family, but is actually a relative of the meerkat and more similar to a mongoose.

Scott Adams, owner of Exotic Zoo, said it was great to see the animals more settled and having babies after their big move to Telford Town Park from the previous site in Priorslee.

"Genets are very cat-looking creatures and they have a lot of similarities to cats like climbing trees, purring, padding and having retractable claws," he said.

"Everything would make you think that they are a cat, but they are actually more of a mongoose so they are more a relative of the meerkat. We have some adult genets at the zoo and this one was born around 12 weeks ago.

"She is a little girl called Kamari which I think means moon because they are one of our nocturnal animals from the nocturnal section of the zoo. A genet is an African species, they can be found in the forests in some African countries.

"They are omnivores and like to eat bugs, birds and eggs but are also quite happy eating berries and fruits as well."

Scott and his team are known for their interactive and educational sessions and having unusual and exotic animals for people to meet.

"Because we are not a massive zoo with lions and tigers and big animals, we like to try and have more unusual animals that people don't see at other zoos," he said.

"This gets people asking questions and we can engage them.