Telford parkrun cancelled after heavy rain damages route

Damaged paths have led to the cancellation of one of the county's most popular parkruns.

The damage caused to the path

The Telford organisation team, who only restarted their event last month, has postponed tomorrow's run after heavy rainfall.

The water has damaged the route the run takes, leading to the Telford Town Park management asking organisers to postpone the event.

A post from the organisers said: "Unfortunately due to damaged paths around the park and heavy rainfall, the town park have requested us to cancel this weekend's parkrun.

"We hope to return on Saturday, September 4."

There are a number of other parkrun venues in the county, including at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, Mortimer Forest in Ludlow, The Severn Valley Country Park, and the Oswestry Parkrun at Henley Wood.

