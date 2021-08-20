Mural's future to be investigated

The Giotto mural, near the junction of Wellington Road, Fieldhouse Drive and Donnington Wood Way, Muxton.

In 1986, Giotto – a European Space Agency probe – came within 400 miles of Halley’s Comet, taking never-before-seen pictures of its nucleus and gathering new data about it.

The following year, a brightly-coloured tile artwork was installed in its honour in Muxton.

A Telford and Wrekin Council spokesperson said the authority was “exploring options” for its future and said the community would be consulted.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council member Jenny Urey told colleagues the overgrown land in front of the wall would have to be tidied up before any work could be done.

A council spokesperson said the mural was installed near the junction of Wellington Road and Donnington Wood Way by the now-defunct Telford Development Corporation in 1987, and the local authority inherited responsibility for it and the surrounding land.

“Whilst the council has tried to maintain the vegetation surrounding the mural, the feature itself is suffering from water infiltration which is causing the tiles to drop off,” she said.

“This is due to the fact that the wall was part of an underground passage to begin with.”

Draft minutes of the parish council’s July meeting say Cllr Urey, who has represented Muxton since winning a by-election in May this year, told colleagues she had been in touch with Telford and Wrekin Council officers to discuss reinstating the mural.

“There is divided opinion from local residents as to whether to replace it or take it down completely,” the minutes say.

“However, it was agreed that, before anything can be done, the land near it needs tidying up.

“Cllr Urey was asked to work with the clerk to try to get this issue resolved.”

The Telford and Wrekin Council spokesperson said: “The council have investigated the current site, including checking to see if the fallen tiles can be replaced. However they are currently in a state of disrepair due to the water damage.

“We are currently exploring options for the wall including replacing the current mural, but will need to secure funding in order to do this.