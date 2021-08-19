Wellington walking festival set for tenth anniversary

From left, some of the organisers: Chris Jay, Malcolm Skelton, Eve Clevenger, Naomi Wrighton, Pam Hill, and Bob Colbran

The Wellington Walkers are Welcome group organises the festival in the middle of September each year, with the guided routes, ranging from easy to strenuous, always drawing widespread interest from local people and visitors.

This year the group is marking its 10th festival with a packed programme of 25 free events, many of them new for this special year, starting on September 11 with a 20-mile walk along the Ironbridge Gorge.

Other attractions include over the following fortnight include a litter pick in the Wrekin area, a ‘fungus foray’ in Apley Wood, a circular route to coincide with the 50th birthday of the Offa’s Dyke path and a tour around the industrial heritage sites of Broseley.

There is a series of ‘walking for health’ events, as well as a bat walk in Dothill and a trail around the eco garden constructed by Telford manufacturing company Denso in conjunction with local schools and wildlife trusts.

Many of the walks are designed to be suitable for people arriving by train at Wellington station, with the start times adjusted to dovetail with train times.

Also included in the programme is a showing of the film ‘Wild’ at the Wellington Orbit on September 14, a feature-length movie about a walk along the 1,100 Pacific Crest Trail.

The 25th final walk of the festival is a moderate four mile walk around the town on September 19, followed by a 10th anniversary celebration at the Bowring Park from 3.30pm.

Booking is essential for many of the events and certificates will be awarded to anyone taking part in five or more of the walks or for people completing 50 miles or more in total during the festival.