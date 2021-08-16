Nine lucky neighbours in Telford land £270,000 lottery prize

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson

The cash prizes come after TF2 6RS, which is in the Trench area of the town, was announced as a winner on Monday.

Each of the neighbours who played the lottery have won £30,000.

The winners chose to remain anonymous, or were unavailable to collect their prize cheques, but their winnings will be transferred to their bank accounts.

Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners, saying it was an absolute pleasure to announce the news.

“A huge congratulations to all our winners in Trench today," he added.

Everyday throughout August, one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped to raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust.

Through regular grant funding, the trust supports charities and good causes working to protect and promote the environment and wildlife.