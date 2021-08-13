Rogue landlord convicted of breaching HMO banning order

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A rogue landlord has been convicted of ignoring an order that had banned him from letting houses in multiple occupation.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

David Beattie admitted breaching the order when he appeared before Shropshire Magistrates’ Court in Telford on Monday (August 9).

He was the first landlord in the country to receive such a banning order when he entered a guilty plea in February 2019. The council then applied for a banning order.

Although the ban remains in force until August 2024, the court heard that Mr Beattie ignored it and let out a property in Woodside between June 2020 and November 2020.

The order was originally sought by Telford & Wrekin Council. It barred him from letting housing in England, engaging in English letting agency work or engaging in English property management work for a period of five years

The council's cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said he was disappointed with Mr Beattie's actions.

Councillor Richard Overton said: "We are extremely disappointed that Mr Beattie chose to ignore the banning order, and we want this to be a reminder that we take such matters very seriously. Protecting the people in our borough and ensuring they have a safe place to live is at the forefront of everything we do.”

At a tribunal hearing in August 2019, The Property Chamber in Birmingham heard that Beattie was not a fit and proper person to hold a licence for a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Such a licence is legally required for a rental property in which five or more people live as two or more households.

Sentencing has been adjourned to October 18, 2021.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

