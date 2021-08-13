Requests for food bank help rise amid summer holidays

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 01/07/21 .June Walker from Asda Donnington Wood, and Sharon Fenn(right) from Asda Telford town centre, join operations manager Simon Lellow from Telford Crisis Support, to help out in the food bank...

Telford Crisis Centre says it always sees an increase in those using its services during the summer holidays.

This year there are more factors that are adding to problems for families and it is urging anyone who is in difficulty to ask for help.

As well as its Food Bank, which is supporting by many of Telford's supermarkets, the centre in Sutton Hill, also has a baby and toddler bank and a school uniform bank.

Operations manager at the centre, Simon Lellow, said there should be no stigma attached to contacting the centre.

"Everyone of us could experience a bump in the road during out lives," he said.

"There are people who feel difficult about contacting us, especially if it for the first time but they really shouldn't - it is why we are here."

He said there could be no comparison with the help needed during the Covid hit summer of last year, but that 2021 was bringing its own problems.

"We always see an upturn in activity in the summer holidays as school dinners and breakfast clubs at schools are not running. There are breakfast clubs in the community that we can point people to and our own food bank.

"The summer holidays are always a difficult time for families and not just because of the lack of school dinners. Buying school uniforms, whether because a child is moving into secondary school or has outgrown their clothes can be expensive, particularly if you have several children.

"We have a uniform bank which has a wide range of clothing from several schools. Our volunteers may need to sew a button on here and there but we ensure it is good quality."

Mr Lellow said that other factors were adding to problems this year.

"People may have been isolating and lost wages through being unable to work," he said.

"Problems still facing some sectors like hospitality mean that some people are on reduced money.

"Now with the furlough scheme coming to an end many people are finding they will lose all their income and have to apply for universal credit.

"That can take up to six weeks to kick in, leaving people with real financial hardship."