Council hoping to clear up at national awards

Addenbrooke House, Telford & Wrekin Council's head office

The annual Association of Public Sector Excellence Awards recognise the very best in local government frontline services across the UK.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been shortlisted for six awards, including an overall nomination for the Council of the Year Award.

Other awards that it has been shortlisted for include best workforce initiative; best housing, regeneration or new build initiative; best community and neighbourhood initiative; frontline service teams of the year award: facilities management and building cleaning service and waste management and recycling service.

Leader of the council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “People who live and work in our borough deserve the very best from their council and I am so proud to lead an authority which is recognised nationally for its innovative work.

“Add this to our Co-operative Council of the Year Award, positive peer review and being shortlisted for the MJ Authority of the Year Award and you can see that what we are doing in Telford & Wrekin is setting the bar high for councils across the country.”

APSE national chair Mark Pengelly said: "The APSE Annual Service Awards demonstrate the extent to which, right across UK local government, councils are driving forwards on service improvements and placing quality at the heart of what they do.

"As a local councillor, I know only too well the value of our services to the public.

"It therefore fills me with enormous pride to see such high levels of ingenuity and dedication throughout the sector, especially in times as testing as these. A huge congratulations to all of the finalists and good luck."