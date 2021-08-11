Historic canal locks being restored

Turnip Lock

Turnip Lock and Hadley Park Lock, located in Hadley Park, Telford & Wrekin, date back to 1796 and are two of seven guillotine locks that ran along the Shrewsbury Canal.

The locks were designed by Thomas Telford with guillotine gates that were raised up and down rather than swinging open and closed conventionally.

Guillotine locks are relatively uncommon, and the two being restored are particularly early and rare due to their timber rather than iron construction.

Feasibility studies and a recent engineering report confirmed that both locks are repairable – they are, however, in what Telford & Wrkein Council describes as "a desperate condition".

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “The Hadley locks are an important part of our rich, industrial history and what make our borough such a fascinating place to live and visit.

“They fell into disrepair after the canal was abandoned in the 1940s, and sadly their significance has largely gone unrecognised. I am really happy that we have been able to work with our partners to raise the funds needed for their restoration. This is great news.”

The restoration cost is estimated to be around £160,000.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it has secured £103,000 funding through S106 money paid by developers to use on community projects and the landowner is also contributing funds.

In addition, Leegomery Parish Council is providing funding for information boards.

Oswestry based Conservation Building Services will be undertaking the restoration.

They started on site this week clearing overgrown vegetation and erecting scaffolding around the locks.

Their plan is to then label and carefully dismantle the structures from the top down – a job likely to take around two weeks.

Once dismantled, the locks will be taken to the workshop for assessment before restoration work begins.

Cllr Gemma Offland, ward councillor for Hadley and Leegomery and chair of Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council, said: “The locks are a familiar sight to locals and they mean a lot to us. It’s good to see that their significance to our borough’s industrial heritage is recognised and I can’t wait to see them back to their best and back home.”

Councillor Healy added: “Safeguarding our heritage is an important part of our mission to protect, care and invest to create a better borough. My thanks go to our partners for supporting us to preserve the locks for future generations.”