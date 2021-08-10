Telford's Ice Skating Club hoping to inspire the next generation of skaters in the county

Telford Ice Skating Club has lost a lot of members since lockdown and want to inspire the next generation in Telford to join. Picture here are some of their members

Members of Telford Ice Rink's Skating Club have been donning their skates and sequinned outfits as they celebrated being able to train in person again.

The club is looking for new members and anyone eager to learn more about the sport, of any age or ability.

Jason Bowman, one of the coaches at Telford, said it's been great to have everyone back on the ice and many have recently passed their British Ice Skating tests.

"This has all been really tough for the skaters with restrictions and not being able to train for lots of months," Jason said.

"Because ice skating is quite a regional sport we have lots of skaters from all over. When we were in the tiered lockdown system a lot of people who used to travel to use the rink couldn't because of what tier they were in. But it's all picking back up now and we are trying to get more people into skating and come join the club.

Telford Ice Skating Club has lost a lot of members since lockdown and want to inspire the next generation in Telford to join. Picture here are some of their members

"British Ice Skating is the only organisation hosting events recently and they hosted the Young Stars event for the younger up-and-coming skaters. A couple of our skaters took part and another skater also took part in the British championship qualifiers.

"Some others have been doing skate tests which is when a judge from British Ice Skating comes to judge them and they passed."

Throughout lockdown all the skaters had been doing off ice training to keep their skill levels up, Jason said, but it was difficult for them to not be on the ice and practicing.

Jason also said that it was tough for a lot of the skaters at the club to see other outdoor sports open up, but ice skating wasn't seen as a priority.

"The fact they have stayed committed to the sport is great," he added. "All coaches have lost a few skaters along the way as unfortunately the nature of the sport meant it was one of the last to open back up. So it has been a struggle.

"But it's so nice to see them getting back into it and we can hopefully put Telford back on the ice skating map again. The club is reforming at the moment and we are hoping to get new members to join.

"It is open for all ages, people just need to have a few lessons first. It's a nice, social environment. It's great for everyone to get back into the rink as they have been so dedicated and determined to get back. It just shows the love they have for the sport. We are looking forward to what comes next for the club."