Former Telford United defender is a new player on Love Island

Aaron Simpson

The 24-year-old soccer player walked onto the set of the ITV show straight into dates with fellow contestants, Mary and Chloe.

And he ruffled the feathers of the other male contestants by saying he felt that there could be trouble in paradise.

Aaron, who played for Sutton United last season signed for Wolves on a two year contract in February 2015.

He joined Portsmouth on loan in 2017 then in August of the same year moved on loan to Telford United.

The defender has also played for Kilmarnock and Dover Athletic.

He told his first date, Mary, that he had been single for four years.

"I have been single for ages," he said.

"But in my life things go from zero to 100 very quickly. I am a full on affectionate person."

He said he needed someone who could match his energy and make him laugh.

Mary gave him the thumbs up but later admitted she had zoned out listening to him.

In his date with Chloe he teased her said that at 25 she was passing her prime a little.

Talking about Chloe's current date Toby he said: "I'm not here to mess around - it's not friendship island. I am very respectful but if we vibe we vibe."

"Chloe is confident and cheeky, my type to a tee and I feel like there could be trouble in paradise."

Before joining the show Aaron, from Kent, said: "I started playing when I was about four or five. I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey."

"A lot of people have an assumption of me as being a typical player, but I got all of that out of my system when I was younger and now I’m a lot more laid-back when it comes to dating.