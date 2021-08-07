Cricketer suffers freak injury as spike gets impaled in his leg during match

Jack Case with partner Becky Jebb and right, his horrific leg injury

Jack Case, an opening batsman for Allscott Heath Cricket Club, had his leg impaled on a rogue 10-inch metal spike as he slid to stop a boundary in last weekend's Shropshire Premier League Clash at Quatt.

The 25-year-old was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance – with his calf still impaled by the spike – where he underwent four hours of surgery to repair severe damage to his leg.

The self-employed bricklayer now faces at least three months without being able to work – leading his Allscott teammates to launch a fundraiser to help support him in his recovery.

There has been an overwhelming response to the fundraiser so far, with more than £2,000 pledged already

Jack, from Cross Houses, is in his first full season for Allscott and said he had no idea what had initially caused the injury as he slid, and assumed he had hurt his knee ligaments due to the pain.

It was only when he looked down that the shocking extent of the injury was revealed.

Jack Case and partner Becky Jebb

He said: "I was fielding on the boundary and was running around and slid to stop the ball. I just grabbed hold of my calf and was like 'ow'. I slid and the next thing I am just grabbing my leg.

"I saw the one side and then I just looked away and thought 'I am not looking at that'."

Jack said that some of his teammates who knew first aid had helped as he lay stricken, with the batsman saying they had been "really great" as they waited for the ambulance.

The 25-year-old said he could not remember much of the situation before he underwent surgery at the hospital but explained the extent of his injury.

He said: "It has like torn or ripped or cut 90 per cent of the main muscle that operates my ankle."

The former Cound cricketer, who is also a father, said he hopes to be back playing by next year, and added he had been lucky there had been plenty of cricket to watch on TV as he recuperates.

The injury also forced the cancellation of a planned trip to the Peak District with his partner Becky Jebb.

Jack's Allscott teammate Carl Starling has launched the Go Fund Me page to support his recovery, and said they had just wanted to take away some of the worry he faces while being unable to work.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

The gruesome sight of Jack's injured leg.

Writing on the Go Fund Me page he said: "Jack is a self-employed bricklayer and a single dad who was due to go on holiday today with his daughter and partner, but that has had to be cancelled too.

"As most of us do, Jack has a mortgage and bills to pay and there have been many people in the local cricketing family who have suggested we start this Just Giving page to take away some worry from Jack.

"Those who know Jack will know how laid back an individual he is. A talented opening batsman/cricketer, a great dad and hard worker. An all round great guy.

"If people can find it in their hearts and pockets to take some of the worry away from Jack in the short term, I know he would appreciate it. There is no pressure from anybody or any team to donate, but the requests to start this page have been gathering since news of his injury went through Shropshire Cricket and wider from Saturday night."