Team GB's Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks, pictured, rode a replica of the Olympics BMX freestyle course at Telford.Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Charlotte Worthington was helped to gold medal glory by having an exact replica of the Tokyo freestyle course re-created within Telford International Centre in an agreement with British Cycling.

The centre was the training home for the Tokyo Olympic BMX Freestyle Team – including Worthington who claimed gold, and Declan Brooks who took bronze medal in the men's freestyle.

The track has now been dismantled and British Cycling says it is looking to find a long-term home for it.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies has written to British Cycling offering the town up as a potential permanent host.

Charlotte Worthington with her gold medal following victory in the women s BMX freestyle Final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Southwater Event Group, which runs Telford International Centre, said it had been thrilled at working with British Cycling to host the athletes and the track.

Tom Gray, Group CEO of Southwater Event Group, said: “Our congratulations to Charlotte and Declan on their medal winning success. It has been a pleasure to work with British Cycling to support their strategic training plans and we wish them well in their vision to transform Britain into a great cycling nation."

Councillor Davies said: "I am really proud and pleased that Telford played such a significant part in the success and I am really keen to understand British Cycling's plans for future of the equipment built and whether we could find a permanent home for it."

The council leader said it would be "amazing" to be able to become the base for the track, with the town already home to an international standard BMX track which is the base of the Wrekin Riders.

A joint statement from British Cycling and Telford International Centre said the venue had been the "perfect space".

It added: "Telford International Centre was chosen as the training ground as the venue offered all that British Cycling needed; from the perfect space for the freestyle park in the venue’s Hall 3, to a dedicated entrance for the BMX freestyle team, excellent levels of privacy and security and a preferred central UK location for the bikers to easily access."

The location and presence of the track was kept secret as part of the agreement between Telford International Centre and British cycling.

Worthington claimed gold in the BMX Freestyle, and was a late convert to the sport. She had previously worked as a chef before focussing on the sport.

Speaking after her win she said: “I’m still waiting to wake up. I’ve been working for this for absolutely years."