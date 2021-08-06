Home plan for former police kiosk rejected

The property on Summerhill formerly served as a miniature police station

The 13-square-metre structure stands in a lane between Summerhill and Sutton Way, Sutton Hill.

OK Let part-owner Shyam Vadukul applied to knock down the structure, describing it as a “police station point” and build a bungalow with nearly three times the floorspace of the current building.

But, in a report explaining their refusal, Telford and Wrekin Council planning officers said the location is not suitable and criticised the developers’ failure to provide car parking space, instead relying on a nearby unallocated parking area.

Planning officers wrote: “The street of Summerhill is home to residential properties which are largely uniform in appearance and set within an established and strong building line.

“The properties are largely two-storey and arranged in a terraced formation.”

The application site, which sits on a land between two full-size houses, “consists of a detached, single-storey building which was previously used as a police station”, they added.

“Officers consider that the development would result in a cramped form of development, both in terms of how the proposed dwelling would sit within the plot, and the site as a whole.

“The site is not considered to be of a size capable of accommodating such a proposal.”

The report adds that the council’s highways department also objected, saying the proposal “failed to make adequate provision for parking vehicles”.

“The parking court, located adjacent to the property, is unallocated, with allocated garages opposite,” it said.

The proposal attracted six objection letters and four in support. Writing in support, one Summerhill resident said: “It would be nice to get rid of this open piece of land so someone can live there, especially as land and properties in Sutton Hill are very hard to come by.

“In relation to car parking, there is always space and it is very rare for the car park to be full.”