Garages could be demolished for houses

The garages stand near the corner of Maurice Lee Avenue and Oldcroft, Oakengates.

Norman Quin Developments Ltd has applied for outline permission to build two detached homes in Oakengates, where 14 garages currently stand.

A statement, submitted on behalf of Jonathan Quin, secretary of the Waters Upton-based company, says the row was built approximately 50 years ago when cars were smaller.

More recently they have been used for other storage but “incidents and vandalism and theft” make them difficult to insure.

Oakengates Town Council will be consulted about the redevelopment bid, and Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision at a later date.

Planning agent Emma Archer, of Base Architecture and Design, said: “The site is located on the corner of Maurice Lee Avenue and Oldcroft, approximately 0.6 miles from Oakengates [railway] station and a similar distance from the main shopping areas of Oakengates.

“The majority of dwellings surrounding the site are semi-detached and typically two storey in height.

“The garages were built in the 1970s and are too small for today’s car.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years the garages have been rented by private individuals and used as storage but, more recently, they have been mostly left vacant and unused.

“The few that are currently rented out are earning less than market rent and the owners have trouble securing insurance on the garages due to previous incidents of vandalism and theft.”

Ms Archer notes that previous applications proposed up to 10 apartments on the site, but, in pre-application consultations with planning officers, the developers were advised against pursuing them.

The new plans are “dramatically reduced” in scale, with two houses, each with gardens and two parking spaces each, she says.