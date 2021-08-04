Urgent call for residents to collect free food in Telford

Telford Food Share Project managers Clare Watt, Lea Beven and Diane Levitt

Anyone can attend Telford Food Share Project, which is trying to ensure none of its surplus food goes to waste, to pick up supplies.

The initiative on Rampart Court Retail Park has 18 pallets of goods which it will be trying to get rid of over the next few days.

Manager Lea Beven said: "There's so much surplus food coming in we just want to make sure none of it goes to waste.

"There's a lot of food and anyone can have it. It's due to the backlog with drivers having stopped working, but now they're back up and running we've got so much food coming in.

"We've got bread, vegetables including tomatoes, courgettes, radish, lettuce and lots more, as well as loads of salad, pallets of yoghurts and soya milk."