New nightclub boss wants to bring city life to Telford

Pic in Wellington at new Nightclub: Meduza and the men behind it: Aquib Janjua (Shhort sleeves), Hazim Owens (in long sleeves)..

Meduza, in The Parade, Wellington, was opened shortly after lockdown restrictions eased in July, after a £500,000 investment from owner Hazim Owens.

The trendy nightspot has provided 30 new jobs in the town, and Hazim has enlisted the support of celebrity pals to generate a buzz around the opening.

England football star Dele Alli has promoted the club on Instagram, and Hazim has also been getting advice from Wayne Lineker - brother of England legend Gary - who runs a successful nightclub empire.

"A celebrity friend of mine, Kieran Bishop, introduced me to him," Hazim said. "They were on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion. That's where I want to be [having multiple clubs like Wayne Lineker], so we've been messaging and he's been giving me advice on how to get people into clubs and how to run venues."

He added: "A guy who we did the work at the club with put me in touch with Dele Alli, and he shared what we're doing on Instagram. When he gets a break from football, hopefully he'll come and do an appearance at the club."

Aquib Janjua and Hazim Owens check out the booth lights

Aquib Janjua and Hazim Owens in the Cocktail Bar

Aquib Janjua and Hazim Owens in the cocktail bar

Aquib Janjua and Hazim Owens at Meduza nightclub

Hazim, 28, knows a thing or two about business already, having been a club promoter in Shropshire with his business Flavour Events. He previously put on events at Pussycats in Telford and Platform in Shrewsbury. Having enjoyed success, he thought it was about time he launched his own venue.

"I used to fill venues with 900 to 1,000 capacity. This is what I'm good at, so my family invested in me. I want to bring the city life into Telford."

Hazim took an unusual route to nightclub ownership. Initially he had aspirations to play football professionally. It didn't work out how he'd hoped, but he thinks he's now found his calling.

"I went to Phoenix School in Telford, and then TCAT. Then I went to university in Macao to learn Mandarin and play football. The learning Mandarin didn't go that well because I was too interested in the football.

"But I came back and I've found what I'm good at."

After purchasing the old Midnight club in The Parade, Hazim worked day and night for 10 weeks to get the venue ready. It is fully kitted out with lighting, booths, a glamorous photo area, a new cocktail bar and dance floor.

"The club I want to provide is one of uptown class. There's a cocktail lounge, then the club upstairs where people can enjoy the up-to-date music and classic R&B."

Popular Midlands DJ and BBC 1Xtra regular Shak Five is playing this Saturday night.