Telford football team gets brand new kit from estate agents

Patrick Smitheman (left) making a presentation to John Davies

The Randlay Colts under 15s will step onto the pitch in a brand new royal blue and white kit thanks to Harwood The Estate Agents of Wellington and Broseley.

Manager and coach John Davies has thanked the firm which sponsored the new playing kit and tracksuits.

He particular praised Patrick Smitheman, who runs Harwood of Broseley, for stepping in and sponsoring Randlay Colts who play in the Telford Junior League.

John, who said the team would like a million dollars in their new kit, added: “We are really thankful to Patrick.

"Junior football relies on people like him for their generosity in supporting kid’s football.

“Sponsorship not only unites us, but the generosity also changes the mindset. It means we are all working towards a single purpose.”

Randlay Colts, which has been in the top division for three years, were handily placed to win two trophies before Covid-19 struck.

They had reached the final of the Shropshire Charity Cup for under 14s as well as the final of the Telford Junior League Cup, subsequently declared null and void.

Up to Christmas they had won three and lost three.

Then came lockdown when the Colts lost three players and gained one.

John said: “We re-grouped and focused on enjoying the season.

"The bond among the players grew and the results proved it, losing only once narrowly to the eventual champions and ending the season second.

“A massive thanks to the players and parents – you're awesome.

"Finally, thank you to Darren Pugh for your assistance throughout the season. You are a legend."