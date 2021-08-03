Praise for umpire’s sport officials access scheme

A councillor has praised the efforts of a cricket umpire and military veteran to improve access to sports for officials with mobility issues.

Umpire John McIntear, right, with Councillor Chris Turley
The Sports Officiating from a Powered Wheelchair (SOPW) initiative has been launched by Madeley’s John McIntear who, despite lung cancer, organised a £20,000 fundraising appeal to cover the cost of a bespoke motorised chair and a van in order to carry out duties at county sports grounds.

The Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm veteran was awarded grant funding by military charities towards the cost of his powered wheelchair.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Armed Forces Covenant representative Councillor Chris Turley said: “We are delighted this launch event is taking place and will hopefully be the catalyst for further co-operative work to further John’s dream of enabling many more people to officiate at sports events.

“As a veteran John has spent his life overcoming barriers and finding solutions and yet again we see him working hard to make change happen. This launch is about an aspirational goal but it is also hugely inspirational for people of all ages.”

The 64-year-old officially launched his SOPW scheme at a special cricket match at St George’s Cricket Club last month.

“An impossible dream has come true thanks to so many people who have helped me with the project,” he said. “This is very much just the beginning of the project for us.

"We are looking for a national body to take this on, providing bespoke support for people with disabilities to train, skill-up or continue with officiating at sporting events across the country and at all levels.

“We simply don’t see people with a visible disability officiating at events. This is what I want to change,” he added.

Deborah Hardiman

