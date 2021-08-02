Charity centre's support local campaign

Community chef Amanda Onions with café assistants Carol Pritchard and Tracy Timmis – and freshly baked cakes.

Telford’s Meeting Point House, in the heart of the town’s Southwater development, has created a #sourcelocal and #supportlocal strategy as part of a major refurbishment and relaunch.

It has already revamped its Hummingbird Café with a new name, fresh branding and décor, and introduced a completely new menu turning the spotlight on Shropshire-sourced produce.

Among the companies with products on the menu are Trench-based butcher G.N. Badley & Sons, Top Fruits of Wellington, Catherine’s Bakery of Bridgnorth, The Shropshire Ice Cream Company, Clun Farm eggs of Craven Arms, Mrs Darlington’s Preserves in Crewe, and Aroma Coffee of Shrewsbury.

And the Meeting Point House team have also used locally based suppliers for other aspects of the upgrade, including Shropshire Print to create the design and print work for the launch, Crafty Tern for signage, Kev’s Crafts for bespoke table numbers and local tradespeople who decorated, and made planters and plant hangers.

General and commercial manager Angela Creighton said: “We’ve all been through a tough few months, and it’s important that we do what we can to support our independent businesses.

“That’s what our #sourcelocal philosophy is all about – ensuring that we do our bit to help get the Shropshire economy back onto its feet, to share in the success. We are also promoting our suppliers and encouraging people to #shoplocal too.”

Angela said: “The enforced lockdowns and prolonged closure of the café did at least give us the chance to sit down, regroup, and look at how we could re-focus the business for the future.