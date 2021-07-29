Revealed: Telford is 'Shropshire's sexiest place'

The town’s 140,000 residents have spent more on their sexual pleasure in the last year than anywhere else in the county.

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has ranked all the main locations in Shropshire to discover where sexual activity is highest in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

Telford is ranked 257th in the UK table of 1,500 locations.

Rankings for other locations in Shropshire include Market Drayton (281st), Shrewsbury (445th) Bridgnorth (973rd) Oswestry (1,084th), Church Stretton (1,301st), and Ludlow (1,374th).

A Lovehoney spokesperson said: “Telford is Shropshire’s sexiest place, with the biggest rise in sexual activity in the last year.

“We have seen a surge in activity in the county as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of the pandemic by experimenting more sexually.

“All our research shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.