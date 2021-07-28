Witnesses sought after alleged assault

Police are looking for witnesses to an incident at Telford Town Centre and have asked this man to contact them

Police sayd the incident took place at around 3pm on Wednesday, July 14, outside Lanyon Bowdler at Kendal Court, Ironmasters Way, in Telford Town Centre.

A spokesman for the police said: "The man has been approached by two men on scooters who have become agitated at him for sitting on the railings they had been using to slide along.

"The two men have become verbally abusive towards him and have then both assaulted him by throwing liquid at him from drinks bottles, causing damage to his property.

"Police are seeking information from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident and would especially like to speak with the man shown in the image."