'Lovely occasion' as Deacon bids farewell to Telford

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 23/07/2021..Pic at Dawley Christian Centre, Methodist Church, where Deacon: Julie Morton is leaving the community..

Deacon Julie Morton had a farewell ceremony at the weekend.

People from a number of churches in Telford were at Dawley Christian Centre to see her off.

Deacon Morton said: "It was a lovely occasion. We got to talk about the work we've done together. It was just an opportunity to say goodbye from them to me and from me to them."

She is leaving Telford to go and begin work in Nottingham city centre. During the last seven years, she has served various methodist churches across Telford, including in Horsehay. The Rock. Dawley, Ketley and Wellington. She has pioneered work in Lawley and ran successful pop up cafes and parties and kaken assemblies in several schools

During her appointment here she has developed strong ecumenical links and has been involved in several projects to take the name of Jesus into the streets. This includes rising at five just before Christmas and pacing knitted angels as gifts to people.

In Dawley she organised a ''Bread Church", a place where everyone can come and be welcomed and bake a loaf of bread as they chat together.