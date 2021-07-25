Work starts on affordable homes project

An artist's impression of how the homes will look

The £10.7m project will see The Wrekin Housing Group deliver 88 new homes in Old Park, Telford – just a stone’s throw away from the housing provider’s head office.

The development will consist of 28 two-bedroom houses, 54 three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses, each with allocated parking and private gardens.

There will also be four two-bedroom bungalows, and all properties on site will be available for affordable rent.

The Old Park project represents part of a £170 million investment by The Wrekin Housing Group to deliver affordable housing across Telford and Wrekin. Tricas Construction has been awarded the contract to build the new homes.

Jane Kind, development manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: "The Old Park development forms part of an ambitious development programme for the Group, which will see us developing 1,400 new homes across the region. We remain committed to providing high quality, sustainable homes for local people and creating vibrant communities.

“At Wrekin, we are committed ensuring people have access to good quality, affordable housing. Developments like the one at Old Park not only deliver safe and secure homes for families, but also create apprenticeships and other opportunities through the local supply chain.”