Samaritans inviting people to 'learn to listen'

Telford Samaritans has launched the plea as part of the charity's annual 'Talk to Us' campaign, running this month.

On Wednesday the group is also holding an online event so people in Telford can find out more about 'learning to listen'.

In a statement the group said: "With restrictions lifting and continued change, many people may find returning to everyday life more challenging than others.

"To help, Telford Samaritans is encouraging people to offer a listening ear to anyone they’re concerned about and have created useful tips from starting up a conversation and how to actively listen, to supporting someone who is going through a difficult time – these tips will be discussed in the ‘Learn to listen’ event."

Nicky, branch director at Telford, said: “The challenges that many people have faced because of the pandemic are continuing and won’t necessarily ease with restrictions lifting.

“At Telford Samaritans, we know how powerful listening can be. Listening helps us build relationships, be there for others and it can save lives. It’s so important to reach out for a chat with someone you care about. Whether in person or virtually, it’s just about taking time to really listen to another person which can in turn help them work through what’s on their mind.”

Volunteers from Telford Samaritans will be hosting the dedicated ‘Learn to Listen’ virtual event at 7pm on Wednesday.

The event is being held virtually and is open to all residents from the Telford area interested in finding out more about Samaritans and learning how to be a better listener.

The event is free and people can register to attend by emailing telford@samaritans.org.

To find out more information about the group or to offer support visit samaritans.org/Telford.

During the pandemic, Samaritans’ helpline has been a source of meaningful human connection for some callers in the absence of their usual social contact and volunteers have clocked up more than one million hours listening to those struggling to cope.