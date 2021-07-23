Saturday dances led to romance for Malcolm and Janet

Janet and Malcolm Bolas

The couple, from Apley, Telford, celebrated their Diamond Wedding this month having met at the dance where Janet used to go every week with her friend, June.

There were married on July 22, 1961 at Wellington Parish Church and had their reception at the Forest Glen. Originally at the foot of the Wrekin the popular venue was re-erected at Blists Hill Museum in Ironbridge after it closed.

Malcolm, 83, ran his own plastic extrusions factory DCS Automotive named after his three grandchildren Danielle Chelsea and Sydnee. while Janet, 81, Mom worked at Donnington as a typist.

The couple have two daughters, three granddaughters and one great grandson.

They joked that the secret of a long marriage was "to argue every day".

Janet and Malcolm will be celebrating with friends and family in a few weeks time.