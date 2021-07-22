Ollie, 15, makes his mark on the race track

By Mark AndrewsTelfordPublished:

Shropshire youngster Ollie Cottam is making a name for himself in motor racing – even though he is not old enough to drive on the road

Ollie Cottam, 15, from Telford, came third in a race at Snetterton in Norfolk
Ollie, who is 15, has just notched up his first podium finish, coming third in the Saxo junior championship at Snetterton race track in Norfolk.

The youngster, who goes to Ercall Wood Academy in Telford, now has his sights set on an appearance at Brands Hatch.

His success has left means Ollie, from Priorslee, Telford, now lies sixth in the championship, just 40 points off top spot.

Father Edward, himself a racing driver, said: "He's been flying, beating off drivers much older than himself.

"He was one of the youngest drivers in that group."

Ollie also helps Edward with the Ole Racing team, which teaches motor racing skills to youngsters.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

