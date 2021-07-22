Ollie, 15, makes his mark on the race track

Ollie Cottam, 15, from Telford, came third in a race at Snetterton in Norfolk

Ollie, who is 15, has just notched up his first podium finish, coming third in the Saxo junior championship at Snetterton race track in Norfolk.

The youngster, who goes to Ercall Wood Academy in Telford, now has his sights set on an appearance at Brands Hatch.

His success has left means Ollie, from Priorslee, Telford, now lies sixth in the championship, just 40 points off top spot.

Father Edward, himself a racing driver, said: "He's been flying, beating off drivers much older than himself.

"He was one of the youngest drivers in that group."