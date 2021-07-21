Wrekin rowers get set for Atlantic adventure

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordPublished:

A team of four rowers from Telford and Wrekin will race 3,000 miles across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to Antigua later this year as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2021.

A team of four rowers from Telford and Wrekin will race 3,000 miles across the Atlantic
A team of four rowers from Telford and Wrekin will race 3,000 miles across the Atlantic

The team, which aims to raise £100,000 for charity through the challenge, is named Wrekin Rowers and comprises Stuart Shepherd, Gary Richards, Martin Skehan and Stuart Richards who claim they are “just four normal people with a limited rowing background that want to achieve something different".

Mr Richards, who is from Wellington, said: “We are funding the full cost of entering this race ourselves.

"We promise that any donations we receive will be used entirely to help our two chosen charities.”

The Wrekin Rowers have already raised more than £67,000 of their £100,000 target, which will be split equally between Severn Hospice and the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB).

On Saturday, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar met with the team at Southwater.

Councillor Jhawar said: “I’m really pleased to be here in Southwater helping the Wrekin Rowers drum up support for their challenge and raise money for two such worthy charities.

“It’s not often that someone from our borough rows across the Atlantic! In fact, I understand fewer people have rowed across an ocean than have climbed Mount Everest, so I’m really proud that this local team has decided to undertake such an incredible challenge – I wish them every success.”

People can support the team with their fundraising by visiting Wrekin-Rowers.com

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News