Casualty cut free from wreckage of A442 crash in Telford

The smash happened on the A442 Brockton Way at about 3.30am on Wednesday.

It involved one vehicle which lost control on the dual carriageway in the area of Tweedale.

Emergency services including the ambulance, police and fire brigade were at the scene for more than an hour.

Firefighters worked with paramedics and used cutting and spreading equipment to free the casualty from the vehicle.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances and an operations officer from Tweedale Fire Station.

The driver of the vehicle was left in the care of the ambulance service. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.