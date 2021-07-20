Telford football club scores donation to help upgrade facilities

Members of Dawley Wanderers Football Club

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has awarded Dawley Wanderers Football Club a £1,000 grant.

The firm donates up to £64,000 a month to fund initiatives as part of the highly successful Community Champions scheme.

Dawley Wanderers FC provides football training by FA qualified coaches to over 50 youngsters in three different age groups, from under 8s to under 13s.

Formed in 1993, the club plays in the Telford junior Sunday league and has grown from strength to strength in recent years.

Jon Knowles, from the football club, said: “We can’t thank Persimmon Homes enough for this extremely generous donation.

“We’re currently looking to expand the club and introduce three new teams at younger age groups.

“To do this we need to have kit and equipment available for when they start so we’re going to use the £1,000 towards upgrading our current facilities.”

Dawley Wanderers FC plays a big role in the community and although fundraising has been difficult in recent months, this hasn’t put a stop to its ambitious plans.

Jon added: “Every player pays subs each season which contributes towards pitch hire, league fees and end of season trophies but this will only get us so far.

“We also raise money through sponsorship, fundraising and donations but over the last 18 months we’ve really struggled and money has been hard to come by due to Covid-19.

“This £1,000 couldn’t have come at a better time so we’re over the moon.”

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “When we heard about how the money was going to be used at Dawley Wanderers FC, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind that they would be deserving winners.

“Our Community Champions initiative is all about supporting the local community so to help this club grow gives me great pleasure.

“We believe it’s really important for children to stay active and learn key skills from an early age so hopefully this donation will encourage more youngsters to get involved.”