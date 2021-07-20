New homes could be built on former Telford pub site

The Queens Arms, Bank Road, Dawley Bank, before it was demolished. Photo: Google

The Queens Arms on Bank Road, Dawley Bank, was built in the mid-19th century and demolished in the last five years, leaving a one-acre rectangular site.

Telford and Wrekin Council has granted Hadley-based developer Chander Badhan outline planning permission to build the three-bedroom houses.

Blueprints – which are illustrative only at this stage, and may be revised in the coming full planning application – show the detached homes arranged along Bank Road and in a cul-de-sac branching off it.

In a design statement submitted on Mr Badhan’s behalf, planning agent Clive Roberts, of Kemberton Consulting, wrote that his client sought permission “for the redevelopment of an area of approximately 0.45 hectares of land that was formerly the site of The Queens Arms public house and its car park for residential purposes”.

He noted that the demolition has already been carried out and was approved by the council as part of a previous agreement.

“The building was a mid-19th-century building which, over the years, had seen several extensions and had been substantially internally modified,” Mr Roberts wrote.

“The application site is situated approximately 1.5 kilometres to the southwest of Telford town centre in an area which is predominantly residential.

“To the north, east and south are residential properties and to the west is public open space.”