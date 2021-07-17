Taxi driver's 20-year dream launches in Telford

A new independent taxi firm called Boss Private Hire, has been started in Telford by husband and wife duo Lalit and Baljit Bains. Mayor of Wellington Councillor Paul Davis helps them to celebrate.

Lalit Baines from Lightmoor Village has officially launched Boss Private Hire, which has been years in the making and successfully launched despite hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wellington mayor Councillor Paul Davis.

Originally from West London, Lalit, who runs the business with his wife Baljit, said he felt Telford was the perfect place to launch his new venture after three years of planning in the borough.

The 53-year-old said: "Like everyone, I was nervous when Covid first broke out about a year ago.

"But I didn't back away in making this 20-year dream into a reality.I've been planning it in Telford for three years, doing all the research, looking at the background, studying the area, so I couldn't back away now."

Lalit worked for a dozen companies around London as a dispatcher and combined this with his experience of driving to establish Boss Private Hire, which he will now be driving for.

He said: "I've got a vast amount of experience behind the wheel and I'm both safe and cautious. At the same time I've seen around Telford and I believe the service can always improve. My main focus is on punctuality and making sure you don't let the customer down – they are the real boss at the end of the day."

Lalit added: "I wouldn't say it's been a total struggle, but launching Boss Private Hire certainly hasn't been without its challenges. I'd like to thank Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing team who have been a great help. I am currently the only driver but we will be looking to expand in the next few months. All of my drivers will be thoroughly vetted and share the same values as Boss Private Hire."