Beauty spot car park plan

'The Donkey Field', northeast of the Wrekin, could become a pay-and-display car park if plans are approved.

“The Donkey Field” is a nine-acre field northeast of the 1,300-foot hill and west of Wrekin reservoir.

Newport-based Design with Nature Ltd has applied to build a 24-hour pay-and-display car park there.

A planning statement says 90 per cent of visitors to the Wrekin arrive by car and often have to park on nearby lanes when the existing Wildlife Trust car park is full.

Little Wenlock Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Writing on behalf of Design with Nature, Mark Stefan says the Wrekin receives “approximately 120,000 visitors” annually, “and this is anticipated to increase further due to the continued growth of Telford”.

“The site itself is an L-shaped parcel of semi-improved grassland, formerly used for grazing, bounded to the south and west by woodlands which covers the northern slopes of the Wrekin,” he writes.

“Parking along the lane which adjoins the eastern boundary of the Donkey Field has long occurred during busy periods when the Wildlife Trust car park – which can accommodate up to 50 cars in unmarked spaces – located several hundred metres to the southeast at the Forest Glen quarry, is full.

“Pedestrians leaving their cars, many with children and dogs, are forced to walk in the road as there is no footpath, making the present situation unsatisfactory, dangerous and unwelcoming.

“Consequently, there is deemed to be an urgent need for additional capacity which will also have the added benefit of enabling the existing highway parking to be removed, or significantly reduced in extent, improving the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.”

He writes that the planned car park will be built in two phases. The first phase will consist of 79 spaces – four of which will be designated for disabled people – and one minibus space. A “possible future phase” of 52 more spaces could be added “should it be warranted by a level of demand consistently above the capacity constructed in the initial phase”.

“Three solar-powered pay-and-display machines will be installed as part of the initial phase, and it is considered that this will also be sufficient to service the possible future extension,” Mr Stefan adds.