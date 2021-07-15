Shropshire firefighters tackle string of call outs

Fire engines

On Thursday morning a crew from Ludlow doused a small fire in involving a tree and bushes in Station Drive shortly before 8.20am.

In Telford crews from the Central and Wellington stations were called to put out an extraction unit fire at commercial premises, in Holyhead Road, Ketley, at 10am where they also used a ladder and a specialist camera to check for hot spots.

In nearby Waterloo Road, in Hadley, crews put out a bonfire spotted at about 12.45am.

On Wednesday crews found that clothing left on a cooker hob caused a small fire at an address in High Street, Hadley, at about 10.50pm.