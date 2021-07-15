New adventure for Telford brigade group facing closure threat

1st Ketley Boys Brigade Captain Luke Eggerton with leaders Shan Grant, back, with Michele Williams and John Smith, front

After a decision was made to shut its Ketley Methodist Church home in Telford, leaders of the uniformed group feared they would also have to halt providing children with fun character building sessions.

The company was formed by members of the former Station Road congregation in January 2001 to provide a safe space for five to 16s, to take activity badges, play games, go on trips and explore the Bible and faith issues.

1st Ketley captain Luke Eggerton, 27, was among its earliest members and moved up the ranks to become its third leader.

"Unfortunately we had confirmation from our church that the building would be closing for worship, which meant we as a company would have to close.

"This was very sad news to us and we were gutted. We have met in between lockdowns face to face when we can with restrictions so we are a team who are determined not to let anything get in our way. During lockdown we also did Zoom sessions with the children to keep in contact and to have fun.

Members of the 1st Ketley Boys Brigade group at Horse Guards Parade

"Since we had the new of our church closing we had a thought of moving to Hadley Methodist Church down the road who are thankfully taking us on.

"We just want to make Ketley and Shropshire aware of what we have been doing during the pandemic and also how were bouncing back with the news of the closure of our church and moving and not letting difficulties get in the way.

"We run this uniform youth organisation to inspire the children to enter a group that gives them skills, explores being a Christian, having fun games and most importantly at the moment giving some joy to the children.

"It will be sad to move, but we are seeing it as a new adventure and also moving forward positively," he explained.

Michael Cooper, 11, Ashley Moore, 11, Nicholas Taylor, 13 and Ashley Price, 11 perform the musical Sister Act in 2004

He runs the sessions attended by 16 children with a dedicated support team including Shan Grant, Michele Williams and John Smith.

Mr Smith, 73, of Malinslee, has been a Boys' Brigade leader for 33 years, serving previously at Dawley Baptist and Wellington Methodist before helping to set up Ketley.

"We were obviously quite shocked when we were told the church was closing down. We didn't want the company to close and decided to see if we could carry on somewhere else.

"Thankfully Hadley agreed to have us. We think it will be a ideal location for us to serve both the young people of Ketley and Hadley," Mr Smith said.

Company Lieutenant John Smith and Captain Luke Eggerton celebrate the 100th anniversary of the juniors' brigade with their group in 2017

In a statement Telford Methodist Circuit said: "The Ketley Boys Brigade and Girls Association who meet at the Church will be transferring to Hadley Methodist Church and will be starting in September. They always welcome new members and can be contacted at The Telford Methodist Circuit office on 01952 505108.

"Hadley Methodist Church are delighted that they are joining them. The Boys Brigade and Girls Association will complement the current work with families very well."

To mark the relocation the company has held a closing ceremony and will be marching from Ketley to Hadley Methodist Church, in High Street, Hadley, at 6pm on July 16 when the public is invited to wave them on their way.

From September 1 it will become the 1st Hadley company and will operate on the same basis on Fridays from 6.30-8.30pm.

Details about joining the brigade are available by emailing KetleyBB1@hotmail.com.

Ketley Methodist church closed last month after 55 years of public worship due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a dwindling membership.