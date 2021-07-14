Fire crews were called to Coachwell Close, Malinslee, at around 11.45pm on Tuesday to reports of a car on fire.

The team from Telford Central station found a car 30 per cent destroyed by fire and used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera while tackling the flames.

A fire investigation officer was called to the scene who confirmed the fire was arson.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked anyone with any information to contact the police on 101 with reference number 827-I-130721. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org