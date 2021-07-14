Arsonists target car in Telford street

By Charlotte BentleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Arsonists set a car ablaze in a Telford street.

Fire crews were called to Coachwell Close, Malinslee, at around 11.45pm on Tuesday to reports of a car on fire.

The team from Telford Central station found a car 30 per cent destroyed by fire and used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera while tackling the flames.

A fire investigation officer was called to the scene who confirmed the fire was arson.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked anyone with any information to contact the police on 101 with reference number 827-I-130721. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News