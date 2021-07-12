New Rotary president takes up office

Chris Moore (right) handing over the Rotary chain of office to David Brown by the Thomas Telford statue in Telford town centre.

He takes over for the 2021-22 year from immediate past president Chris Moore.

David, who joined the Telford Centre club in January 2017, said: "Having conducted business on Zoom during the pandemic our members are looking forward to a return to face-to-face meetings for fellowship and fundraising in this new Rotary year."

Born in Scunthorpe, David studied for his degree in Sheffield.

"I worked predominantly in the design and build side of construction. I latterly worked with contractors and Severn Trent Water, both at their Shelton Works and Shifnal offices on their asset management programmes for design and construction of both water and sewage treatment works in this region," he said.