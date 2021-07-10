Volunteers sought for community orchard

From left are volunteers Andy Harman, Alex Collier, Carola Adams and Jude Pilgrim.

The Madeley Community Orchard in Telford has created two new ‘bee borders’ which are both attracting large numbers of insects.

“The bees love all the flowers in the borders but we need more pairs of hands to keep them maintained,” said Jude Pilgrim, one of the volunteers who helps out at the two-acre walled garden off Mill Lane.

More than 50 fruit trees were planted at the site in 2002 and since then it has developed into a green space for individuals, families and community groups to enjoy, with everything grown along organic lines.

It was established to promote change in the community around the areas of health, diet and exercise, to encourage people to work and play together, to use the site to learn new skills and to provide a place to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Schools and brownies visit for activities such as pond dipping and every autumn local residents are invited to come and pick the fruit which has been grown.

Ms Pilgrim explained that volunteers met once a week on a Tuesday morning and could get involved in a range of gardening tasks, with new faces always welcome.