Robyn takes on Rotary role

Preparation and training for District Governor is at least two years, but in Robyn's case it has been much longer. Her father, Dr Tony Whitney, was a founder member of the Rotary Club of Ironbridge and she was taken to events and meetings as a toddler.
As a teenager she joined Rotaract – junior Rotary – and joined the Rotary Club of The Wrekin in 2012.
Her passion outside of Rotary is music. She plays the organ at St Michael' Church in Madeley and is musical director of Hadley & District Orpheus Male Voice Choir.