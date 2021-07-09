Robyn takes on Rotary role

By Toby Neal

Robyn Davies, from the Rotary Club of The Wrekin, has been installed as District Governor of the 52 Rotary clubs in Shropshire, Staffordshire and part of the West Midlands.

Ken Wagstaffe, 2020-21 Governor, handing over to Robyn in the shadow of the Iron Bridge.
Preparation and training for District Governor is at least two years, but in Robyn's case it has been much longer. Her father, Dr Tony Whitney, was a founder member of the Rotary Club of Ironbridge and she was taken to events and meetings as a toddler.

As a teenager she joined Rotaract – junior Rotary – and joined the Rotary Club of The Wrekin in 2012.

Her passion outside of Rotary is music. She plays the organ at St Michael' Church in Madeley and is musical director of Hadley & District Orpheus Male Voice Choir.

