'Harry Cane': Back of the net for charity at Telford garden centre

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordPublished:

A garden centre in Telford has found a way to support a charity while celebrating England's success in the Euro 2020 championships, as the team prepares to go head-to-head in the final on Sunday.

Kevin Turley at Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee with the 'Harry Canes' on sale for charity
Kevin Turley, who works at Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee, came up with the idea after England's Euro 2020 quarter final win last weekend, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice and helping the team beat Ukraine 4-0. Kane increased his goal tally against Denmark in Wednesday's semi-final, knocking in a rebound when his extra-time penalty was saved.

Now garden bamboo canes - which have been renamed 'Harry Canes' - are on sale at the centre for £1 each, with the proceeds going to Severn Hospice.

Mr Turley, who is also a Shropshire councillor and represents Shifnal North, said: "After the great result that England had, I thought I needed to do something.

"I came up with a concept of putting a sticker on top of the bamboo canes and putting Harry and the number 9 – his shirt number on it.

"We are selling them for £1 a piece so people can get their own 'Harry Cane'. It's just a bit of fun in a time of darkness.

"It's all to support Severn Hospice."

The garden centre raised £2,000 for the hospice last year and has supported many charities in the past.

Mr Turley said he had started selling them on Sunday and raised £50 in the first few days.

He added: "One young lad came in to get one because he wanted to support a sunflower he was growing.

"I hope this keeps the hospice in people's imaginations too. They have had such a hard year."

Speaking about England's success in the Euro 2020 championships, Mr Turley added: "Gareth Southgate has done a phenomenal job.

"It's brought the country together. I've got something else planned if England wins the final."

