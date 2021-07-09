England fans will be able to cheer on the Three Lions at the New Bucks Head in Telford

All of the free tickets for the New Bucks Head were snapped up within hours of being made available on Friday evening.

A giant screen will be set up on the pitch to show England play Italy at Wembley for the chance to win their first major tournament since the World Cup in 1966.

Telford & Wrekin Council and AFC Telford United have joined forces to provide the fans zone, with tickets released on a first come, first served basis.

The council said many people were hoping for a big screen to be set up in Telford Town Park, but that was not possible due to managing numbers in line with Covid restrictions.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I’m delighted that we can provide this opportunity for local football fans to come together and watch this historic match for the England team.

“I know that many, including me, are very excited about the final on Sunday and this is a great opportunity to experience the game together with other fans.

“We're so pleased to be working with AFC Telford United who have helped to provide a venue for the big screen - ensuring we’re bringing football home to the home of football in Telford.

“If you can’t be at AFC Telford United on Sunday to watch the match, don’t despair. We have so many wonderful local pubs and hospitality venues across the borough who will be showing the game and who desperately need our help after the year - please go and support them too!"

Music will be played before and after the match, with a sound system set up along with anti-glare screens as organisers try to replicate a stadium atmosphere.

Andy Pryce, chairman of AFC Telford United, said: “We can finally be together again – now is our chance – and what better way to embrace that than watching the Euros together?

“We’re excited to be able to offer football fans the fanzone experience right here in Telford.”

Face coverings won’t need to be worn in the seating area, but must be worn when purchasing food or drink or visiting the toilet inside the concourse.

Turnstiles will be open from 6.30pm, with the match kicking off at 8pm. Bars will be open serving food and drink from 6.30pm.