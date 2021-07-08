Serious four-car crash closes M54 near Telford

The incident happened westbound between Junction 3 at Tong and Junction 4 at Telford some time before 7pm.
Highways England said traffic had been temporarily stopped due to the crash before confirming the road was closed due to a "serious collision".
AA Traffic News reported "severe" delays of more than 20 minutes and confirmed four cars were involved.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and traffic officers were at the scene.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
People are being advised to avoid the area.
WMAS has been contacted for more information.