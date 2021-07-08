Serious four-car crash closes M54 near Telford

The incident happened westbound between Junction 3 at Tong and Junction 4 at Telford some time before 7pm.

Highways England said traffic had been temporarily stopped due to the crash before confirming the road was closed due to a "serious collision".

AA Traffic News reported "severe" delays of more than 20 minutes and confirmed four cars were involved.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and traffic officers were at the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

People are being advised to avoid the area.