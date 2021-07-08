Hidden National Trust gem open until end of August

Sunnycroft is open on weekened until the end of August.

Tucked away on the edge of Wellington Sunnycroft is rare suburban villa and estate in miniature.

Built in 1880, most of Sunnycroft’s original features and much of its original contents remain, and it is a rare example of its type.

Lou Hall, Site Manager at Sunnycroft said, “We’ve brought a touch of summer holiday nostalgia to the gardens and house for visitors this summer. There will be deckchairs on the lawn, badminton, croquet and skittles to play with, plenty of space to picnic and relax, and younger visitors will enjoy a play in our sandpits.

"At stop off points around the garden visitors will also be able to see archive images of the Sunnycroft families on holiday in the UK in the early-mid 20th century.”

The sea might be missing from Sunnycroft but history lovers will be able to enjoy a ‘dip’ into the house to see the ‘holiday highlights’ in the collection.

At regular intervals there will be guided visits of holiday themed collection items on the ground floor of the house.

Numbers for each guided visit are limited and tickets for timed entry to the house will be available on arrival on the day, on a first come, first served basis.

Visitors to Sunnycroft will also be able to find out more about the restoration and conservation work taking place on the grade II listed historic conservatory.

No ordinary conservatory, over 120 years old, designed by R Halliday and Company it is embellished with stained glass, decorative finials and ironwork, and is believed to be one of only two examples of Halliday glasshouses remaining.

There is no charge for National Trust members to book, and admission charges apply for non-members at time of booking.

Tickets are released every Friday for the following Monday to Sunday and visitors book their arrival time.

Once at Sunnycroft visitors can stay as long as they like until closing time.

There is no tearoom or shop at Sunnycroft, visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic and refreshments with them to enjoy in the grounds.